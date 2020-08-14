Homophobic thug threatened to stab Broughty Ferry bar boss in row over social distancing

A homophobic thug brought chaos to a Broughty Ferry pub after he threatened to stab the manager who challenged him over social distancing.

Brian Rooney, 27, had to be pinned to the ground during the unsavoury scenes at The Fort on Wednesday night, with more than five police officers needed to remove him from the premises.

Rooney saw red after manager John Black asked him to step outside the bar, in line with the current coronavirus guidelines.

The lout’s abusive behaviour continued when police arrived and he served up a mouthful of homophobic abuse after being placed in handcuffs.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Mr Black became aware of Rooney in the bar area standing next to a group of associates at around 10.15pm.

However, Rooney repeatedly refused Mr Black’s request and angrily stated: “I’ll get my father and my family to come down and stab you.”

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court: “The accused walked from the bar area to the beer garden area while still shouting.

“A witness grabbed the accused and restrained him on the ground while the accused continued to be verbally abusive.

“A second witness heard the accused threaten to stab the first witness. Police attended and observed the situation with the accused on the ground.”

She added: “He was immediately hostile towards the police. Handcuffs were applied and while he was in the police vehicle, the accused continually called the police officers “f******.”

A spokesman for the Fort Hotel said members of staff had asked Rooney to leave – only for the thug to take exception to the request.

He said: “Last night we had a refusal who had come from Jolly’s Hotel, he didn’t accept the refusal well and went for a member of staff.

“Fortunately the member of staff was able to detain him until the police arrived. He then lashed out at police and it took five-plus police officers to put him in the van. We await further details.”

Rooney, of Woodlands Terrace, pleaded guilty from custody to acting aggressively towards Mr Black, shouting, swearing, and making threats of violence on August 12.

He also admitted a second charge of adopting an aggressive attitude towards police officers, shouting, swearing and repeatedly making homophobic remarks.

Sheriff Tom Hughes said it was his intention to defer sentence for social work reports to be obtained.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn said he would reserve mitigation until the next calling of the

case.

Rooney was released on bail and ordered to return to court in October.