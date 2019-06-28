Homophobic thug from Dundee who left neighbour disfigured jailed for more than three years

A thug who left his neighbour disfigured following a brutal, homophobic attack has been jailed for three and a half years.

Michael Hamilton left Dylan Smith bloodied after smashing a mug in his face in the early hours of July 17 2017.

The 26-year-old turned up unannounced to a gathering Mr Smith and Dillon Rait were having at their Burnside Court flat at around 3am. Mr Smith objected at first to his arrival but Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously all three were getting on.

Hamilton then suddenly picked up a mug, asking: “how do you like your coffee?” before hitting Mr Smith with it and causing it to smash. The brute shouted to a paramedic, who later treated Mr Smith, that his victim was gay.

Despite the incident, Hamilton went inside Mr Smith’s room to apologise and the pair shook hands and walked through to the living room.

Prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin said previously: “The complainer had a large laceration to the right of his mouth which required six stitches; swelling and tenderness to the bridge of his nose and cuts between his eyebrows and on his right eye, which required to be glued.

“The complainer was spoken to by police in January last year and confirmed he is left with permanent scars to his face.”

Hamilton, of Helmsdale Drive, pleaded guilty to the assault, which was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

He also admitted another charge relating to a separate incident on August 28 last year, when he broke into a flat on Leith Walk, Dundee, and stole a TV, DVD player, digital TV box, a clothes horse and a wooden mallet, while on bail.

Hamilton appeared in the dock from custody before Sheriff Tom Hughes following the preparation of reports.