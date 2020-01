A man who used a homophobic slur after being refused entry into a nightclub has been fined.

Callum Ogilvie, 28, admitted challenging another man to a fight before making a homophobic remark on December 7 in Cowgate.

According to solicitor John Boyle, Ogilvie, of Baldovie Terrace, made the challenge after being on the receiving end of a comment from a member of the public.

He was fined £400.