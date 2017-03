Homeowners are being warned to prepare for a spike in opportunistic thefts as the clocks go forward this weekend.

Co-op Insurance’s analysis of its claims data found the number of thefts when there is no forcible entry to a home jumps by 27% when British Summer Time starts and people leave windows at their homes open and gates and sheds unlocked as the days get warmer and lighter.

The clocks go forward by one hour at 1am Sunday.