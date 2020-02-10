Dundee homes left without power following ‘loud bang’ at electricity substation

Hundreds of homes were left without power in Dundee following reports of a “loud bang” in the vicinity of a substation.

Homes in the Dykes of Gray and Ninewells area lost their electricity supply shortly after 5am today with an estimated 777 properties being affected by the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to Luna Place substation at Technology Park.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “One appliance from Blackness was asked to attend after reports of a loud bang at the substation.

“Officers carried out an inspection before the matter was passed back to colleagues at SSE.”

A spokeswoman for SSEN said it was “too early” to establish whether Storm Ciara had played a part in the damage caused.

She added: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience as our engineers work to safely restore supplies as quickly as possible.”