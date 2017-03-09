Dundee saw the greatest rise in property sales in Scotland last year, according to new figures.

Information from Registers of Scotland (RoS) also showed that the average house price in the local authority area has risen.

The average price of a home in Dundee has gone up 1.2% to £132,770 in 2016, while the Scottish average fell to £166,056 from £169k the previous year.

According to the report, property sales rose 13% to 2,613 last year, the largest jump in sales among Scotland’s cities. The number of sales carried out across the country last year hit 99,860, the figures show.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen sales fell 19%, while Edinburgh and Glasgow both rose by 2.7% and 1.9% respectively.

Overall, the value of the Scottish residential market was found to be in excess of £16.5 billion, an increase of 1.3%.

The statistics are contained in the RoS annual market review for last year.

The report concludes: “The 2016 calendar year was a relatively stable period for the Scottish residential property market, particularly when compared with 2015, during which the usual monthly pattern of transactions in the market was affected by the introduction of the new land & buildings transaction tax (LBTT).

“The year saw an increase in both the volume and market value of Scottish property sales, though the average price of a residential property fell slightly compared to the previous year.”

The new figures come after recent local firm TSPC said confidence in Dundee was on the up thanks to the new Waterfront development.