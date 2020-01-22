Dundee pensioner describes moment yobs threw brick through front window

A pensioner has described the moment yobs threw a brick through her front window in the middle of the night.

The 68-year-old was woken up at about 1.30am last Friday to the sound of a “terrible smash” downstairs at her home in Mallaig Avenue.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she heard a noise just before 1am.

She said: “I went back to bed and about 25 minutes later I heard this terrible smash.

“I immediately got out of bed and the sitting room window had been smashed in.

“The glass was everywhere and the poor cat was frightened. I got on the phone to the police, they were here within five minutes.

“I’m angry that my privacy has been violated by whoever it was but I’ve got nothing but praise for the police.”

A brick was found near the property by police and then taken away.

Her home was one of two houses on the street to have windows smashed overnight on January 16 and January 17.

Police are linking the vandalism to similar offences carried out on the same evening on nearby Gemini Crescent, where two cars and a building had their windows smashed.

Nothing was taken in any of the incidents, nor did there appear to be any attempt to enter any of the properties.

A woman who lives in the other home that was targeted in Mallaig Avenue said they found the outside pane of glass of their double glazed living room window smashed the morning after the chaos.

She said: “It was about 11.30pm when I heard a noise. I got up, looked around and couldn’t see anything.

“You still do worry because you think will they come back when they see the window has been repaired.

Her husband added: “It’s upsetting, it’s just vandalism for the sake of it.”

Police Scotland stated: “We are appealing for information about a series of vandalisms which we consider to be linked. All took place overnight Thursday and Friday January 16 to January 17

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.”