Homeowner threatens legal action over Dundee City Council e-bike station

A West End resident is considering legal action in his fight against e-bike racks being installed outside his home.

In September, the Evening Telegraph revealed neighbours on Blackness Avenue have complained to Dundee City Council about the installation, which is part of the Embark Dundee scheme.

Since then one of the residents, David Mulligan, has sought legal advice and is now considering challenging the planning approval at the Court of Session, the country’s most senior civil court.

He confirmed he has already requested a number of official documents through a Freedom of Information request from the authority which he believes would bolster his case.

He added: “After some discourse with the council over recent weeks I’ve basically just been told I need to accept it.

“From the start I said I wasn’t opposed to the scheme, just not outside my front door.

“All the sites have been outside commercial areas to date apart from the one located directly outside my front door.

“Part of the reason we moved here to this ground floor flat was due to my wife’s health, we’ve both agreed that we wouldn’t have moved here if that was situated outside the property.”

Mr Mulligan claims the devices have devalued his home and could also disturb the couple if the station runs day and night, particularly in the summer.

He added: “To say I’m disappointed with the way this has unfolded would be an understatement, if we can’t get the situation resolved we will be forced to move.

“Taking this course of action is the last straw to try and contest the decision and I know I have the backing of other residents on this matter.

“Based on the legal advice we are being given we are told we should apply to the Court of Session regarding the decision.

“Ideally we wouldn’t want to go down this avenue but there is no other outlet to us at this time.

“After speaking with others in the local community we are starting up a crowdfunding page in the coming days to allow people an opportunity to support us with the legal costs.

“It is going to be a bit of a David vs Goliath task but we are prepared to fight this to get this removed.”

Dundee City Council confirmed it had received a request for the relevant documents into the Blackness Avenue e-bike station.

A spokesman added: “We have received the request for these documents which will be dealt with in the statutory timescales.”