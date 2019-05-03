Homeless Dundee crook jailed after month-long thieving spree in city

A homeless crook has been jailed after embarking on a month-long thieving spree across the city.

John Forbes was caught on CCTV making off with a handbag from a Broughty Ferry street as well as targeting a city centre restaurant.

And Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard the 38-year-old also tried to steal a car during an early morning raid before being booted out by its owner.

Forbes first targeted a student house on Thomson Street on October 1 – just weeks after he was released from prison.

He said “sorry” to a student who caught him in the flat with the student believing the thief was there to carry out work.

Forbers made off with a metal tankard, tobacco, £2 in coins, beard oil, a watch and whisky worth £635.

But he was rumbled after he left his mobile phone on a bedroom floor.

Six days later, Forbes snuck in through the back door of Kobee on Dock Street where he was captured on CCTV making off with a jacket which contained a phone, cigarettes, keys, £5 in coins and a lighter, with a total value of £150.

Depute fiscal Chris McIntosh told the court that Forbes then set his sights on a house on Castle Street, Broughty Ferry, the following day.

Forbes was viewed on CCTV clutching a red handbag which was dumped nearby but made off with a number of items including five bank cards and a swimming medal. He was also responsible for stealing two mobile phones and a purse with a total value of £216. A few weeks later on October 30, Forbes brazenly tried to steal a car from the owner’s driveway on Long Lane.

Mr McIntosh told the court: “The complainer entered his Honda Civic which was frozen. He started the car then went into his home.

“He heard the engine revving outside and saw the accused in the driver’s seat. The accused reversed and collided with a wall but there was no damage.

“He tried to drive away but he was told to get out.”

Sentence had previously been deferred by Sheriff Alastair Brown to explore the possibility of imposing a drug treatment order on Forbes but this was ruled out after he was remanded on another allegation.

When sentencing Forbes to 18 months in prison, Sheriff Brown said: “He was making a real effort and I see that. It’s a pity that had been interrupted. I think we need to get on with this.”