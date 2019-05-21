Home-Start Dundee launches new breastfeeding support group

Home-Start Dundee is launching a new support group, Breast Buddies.

The group is made up of volunteers who are also mums. They have received training to support other mums who want to breast feed.

The aim is to open up support groups in Dundee and volunteers are being sought. Anyone who has breastfeeding experience either as a mum or as a healthcare professional can apply to be a peer supporter.

The Breast Buddies programme was pioneered in Perthshire by Home-Start Perth and Kinross along with support from NHS Tayside and the Scottish Government.

The Dundee group will be run through a new partnership between Home-Start Perth and Kinross, Home-Start Dundee, Voluntary Action Angus and NHS Tayside.

For an application form email admin@homestart-dundee.org.uk or call Fiona Stewart on 01382 202040.