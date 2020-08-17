Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews the latest home security gadgets

Setting up a security camera system has never been simpler or cheaper. Without the need for metres of wire, or even a power source, you can make your home safe within an afternoon. Today we look at three of the latest bits of kit.

£39.99

It looks cheap, and it is cheap. But this indoor camera performs well and has a reasonable set of functions (full 1080p HD images, 130 degree viewing angle, and night vision). Set-up is seamless, and the magnetic base is handy. There’s also a microSD slot, so you don’t have to subscribe to a cloud-based service. The accompanying app is also pretty intuitive.

£549

Think of this as a hub which not only links up all your security cameras, but gives you complete control over monitoring. Nothing is sent to the cloud. Images are stored on a 1TB hard drive, and the software detection system is sophisticated enough to avoid constant false alarms. One word of caution, though, not all cameras are supported (yet), and some big names, such as Ring as absent, so check first.

£249

Ring is owned by Amazon, so if you are worried about data security as well as home security, then this may not be your first option. That aside, it is a quality bit of kit. A wide-angled lens gives you superb vision, floodlights offer clearer pictures in the dark, a two-way voice system lets you speak to your visitors and a siren will chase off intruders.