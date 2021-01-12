Home schooling update to be given in Scottish Parliament tomorrow

An update on home schooling arrangements is to be given in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

Education Secretary John Swinney is due to deliver a statement in Holyrood following a statement on the Scottish Government’s vaccination plan at 11am.

His update on remote learning will also include information on support available for pupils.

Due to the rising infection rate and the threat of the new Covid-19 variant, most pupils are learning at home until at least the end of this month.

Only children of key workers and the most vulnerable children are currently permitted to attend school.

The Scottish Government previously said it hopes schools will fully reopen on February 1, and a review of the situation was due on January 18.