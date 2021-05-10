Home library deliveries resume for elderly and vulnerable Angus bookworms

Book deliveries from Angus libraries have re-started for some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.

The Angus Alive service complements the mobile library service, which hit the road again with vans Glen and Isla.

Residents can sign up for the monthly service where books are delivered straight to homes and collected when they are ready to return.

Staff say it is well used by those who find it difficult to visit their local library due to age, disability or a caring responsibility.

Angus Alive libraries operations lead, Philip Brown said: “We’re delighted to have opened our doors again but we know that many people can find it hard to get to a library or may still be worried about Covid-19.

“Our home delivery service can provide that additional support.

“A member of our team will be able to chat with people about their reading preferences and suggest and recommend books.

“Our library staff will visit homes to deliver and collect returned books in a socially distanced and Covid-secure way.”

Libraries open

Local libraries are now open for limited browsing.

Anyone who borrowed books prior to lockdown is being asked to return them to their local library.

“It’s important the libraries can continue to offer the full range or books to residents and also enable the reservation of popular books that may be out on loan,” added a spokesperson.

“Face-to-face Access enquiries are now available for anyone who cannot use digital or telephone channels to contact the service.

“This service provides support with Blue Badge applications, housing applications as well as applying for an NEC card (bus pass).”