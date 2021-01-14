Home learning participation by pupils being monitored by schools

Schools are monitoring children’s participation in lessons at home and teachers may approach those with poor uptake.

During the early weeks of school closures last year, Fife Council reported that more than half of secondary pupils and one in four primary pupils were not responding to lessons issued by their schools.

While remote learning continues this year, schools in the kingdom and in Tayside will keep tabs on how frequently pupils engage, to see where more support is needed.

Dundee City Council said its teachers will contact pupils where participation is an issue.

During the current lockdown, most pupils will learn from home until at least the end of January, with only children of key workers and vulnerable children permitted to attend school.

Engagement rates in 2020

Rates of engagement in Fife at the end of April last year were 42% for secondary school pupils and 77% for primary school pupils. These rose to 63% and 81% in mid May.

Fife head of education and children’s services, Shelagh McLean, said that Fife schools will play a key role in ensuring all learners continue to have a high quality learning experience.

She said: “The education service is working directly with schools to look at different approaches and to make sure best practice and improvement information is shared across Fife.

“Our schools will be tracking, monitoring and reviewing levels of engagement in learning by their own pupils and we will be working with schools to identify where more support is needed to help them continue to improve the approaches being taken.”

Teachers in Dundee schools will contact pupils where engagement is lacking, according to the city council.

A spokesman said: “Our nurseries and schools are working hard to engage children and young people with remote learning in this new period of lockdown.

“We realise there are many challenges surrounding education during this extremely difficult time for pupils.

“Each establishment is taking forward arrangements with their own communities and engagement levels are regularly monitored.

“Teaching staff will not hesitate to approach young people directly about their uptake of remote learning.

“Nurseries and schools remain extremely active on social media highlighting activities and resources that are available.

“The city council is also promoting useful material for families.

“We would also encourage families to contact their nursery or school directly if they have any concerns or issues that they need to discuss.”

In Perthshire a similar approach is being taken.

We have arrangements in place to monitor and record both attendance and engagement in learning.” Perth and Kinross Council

A Perth and Kinross Council spokeswoman said: “Continuing education and support for our children and young people through our schools and during periods of home learning remains a key priority for Perth and Kinross Council.

“We have arrangements in place to monitor and record both attendance and engagement in learning.

“Learning at home consists of a mixture of planned online and offline learning activities and experiences.

“All our schools have arrangements in place to ensure that both regular contact is made with their pupils and appropriate steps taken where any issues with engagement are identified, to best support our children, young people and their families during the current lockdown.”

Angus Council was also asked about monitoring engagement levels but is yet to respond.