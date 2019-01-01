Dundee council to splash £767k on heating and parking upgrades

MORE than three quarters of a million pounds is to be spent by Dundee City Council on improvements to council houses across the city.

A report to be discussed by the neighbourhood services committee next week recommends a series of projects for approval, including boiler and roof replacements and additional parking provisions.

The total cost for the works to be carried out is £767,771.

The works would include 35 boiler replacements for houses at various locations in the Maryfield and Ferry wards at a cost of £108,672.33.

The estimated start date for the works is March.

Boiler replacements will also be carried out to 86 houses in the Strathmartine ward at a cost of £287,749.96 and to 24 houses in the North East ward costing £74,423.89.

The work in Strathmartine is estimated to start in January and finish in April.

The work in the North East will start and finish in April.

Renewal of concrete tile roof coverings will be carried out to the block of six flats at 84 Kemnay Gardens costing £46,145 and at six flats at 31 Kemnay Gardens, costing £47,780.

Both works are estimated to start in January and finish in March.

Kevin Cordell, committee convener, said: “Warm, easy to heat and fuel-efficient homes are a key part of our commitment to tenants and this significant investment helps us continue to deliver on it.”

Work to off-street parking at Balunie Drive will be carried out following the installation of SSE power lines and BT and Virgin media cables.

A further 29 off-street side parking bays and associated footpath surfacing works will also be put into place, costing £203,000.

Those works are scheduled to finish in July.