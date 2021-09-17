Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Food and drink

Home Harvesting: What to grow and how to spend the autumnal season in the garden

By Karla Sinclair
September 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Cabbage is one of the many vegetables that can be grown in autumn.

Autumn is a fantastic time to plant anything from trees, shrubs and fruit to tiny seedlings and rhododendrons.

Although I have little experience of gardening during the season myself, research has led me to conclude that there is plenty to get stuck into during the eight-week period, whether that is giving your garden a thorough tidy or preparing your soil for spring 2022. It’s also ideal for planting.

Why is that exactly? Young plants planted into gardens in autumn have a good chance to settle in well, making optimum growth under and above ground before they have to cope with the heat of the summer.

Certain fruits, vegetables and herbs can be grown inside, too.

And while experts from across the globe recommend that budding gardeners take advantage of the season, the same can be said for those based locally, as well.

This includes Kenneth Cox, the author of Fruit and Vegetables for Scotland and managing director at Glendoick Garden Centre in Perth, and Ben McIntyre, a partner in Moyness Nurseries, Blairgowrie.

The benefits

“If plants could choose, they’d ask to be planted in autumn,” Kenneth said. “Not all plants but definitely trees, shrubs, fruit and rhododendrons.

“While the soil is warm, roots can start growing away into the surrounding soil and will continue to do so in the autumn and early spring before the plant has to grow or flower.

“And if you plant this season, you usually won’t have to water all the time. When spring comes, you can just enjoy the plants bursting into growth.”

Pigeons, slugs and snails can pose a challenge according to Ben. However, he urges people “to not let that put you off”.

Kenneth Cox.

“With careful planting, there are plenty of vegetables and herbs that can be grown right through and more so if you can give them just a little bit of protection from the elements – like a cloche, mini-greenhouse or even a kitchen window sill.

“It means that you can enjoy home-grown produce for a good portion of the year! Gardening year-round is also good for both your physical and mental wellbeing. Get out into the fresh air and enjoy yourself.”

Cabbage, broccoli, brussels sprout and more

Kenneth recommends opting for daffodils, tulips, snowdrops and bluebells, all of which are available as loose bulbs at the centre. If planted in the next few weeks, he says “you will get a blaze of colour in the spring.”

There are also Japanese anemones, heathers, crocosmia and ornamental and fruit trees.

“Everyone loves Japanese anemones for late summer and autumn colour,” Kenneth continued. “For heathers, there are two main flowering periods – late summer and early spring.

“Late August and September are the months to choose from the widest range of flower and foliage colours. We sell small 9cm plants and larger one and two-litre sizes.

Broccoli is another recommendation.

“The key to good looking heathers is to shear them after flowering for the spring and summer varieties, cutting back to below the flowering heads. The autumn flowering ones will only need an occasional tidy up in spring.

“When it comes to trees, we have an amazing range of apples, pears, cherries, crab apples and plums. September and October are the ideal months to plant trees while the soil is still warm.”

Ben’s recommendations go beyond that. He highlighted cabbage, broccoli, brussels sprout, parsnip, kale, leeks, potatoes, chard, rocket, parsley, sage, thyme, tarragon, mint and basil are also worth planting.

“Certain parts of the country are different to others so, for instance, the West is damper than the East as a rule in Scotland and that may effect what you can grow to a certain extent,” Ben said.

Moyness Nurseries.

“You may want to avoid parts of the garden that flood in winter, but with the use of raised beds or containers, most gardens can be utilised for year-round produce.”

‘Just go for it’

For those contemplating the idea of gardening at this time of year, Ben is urging people to “go for it”.

He added: “There is nothing more satisfying than harvesting sprouts or parsnips for your Christmas Day lunch, and any vegetable in general really.

“Yes, you may have some failures weather-wise but there will be triumphs, too.”

