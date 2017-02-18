Holyrood showcase for creative talent in Dundee

A project aimed at helping companies in Dundee make the most of creative technology will be showcased at the Scottish Parliament.

The work of Create Converge will be highlighted at Holyrood on Tuesday as part of a celebration of European Union projects making a difference.

Led by Dundee City Council, the £2.5 million initiative has worked with companies across Scotland to use creative technology to entertain, educate and inform.

The Scottish Parliament showcase will feature a virtual reality experience created by Abertay University and a specially commissioned showreel by filmmaker Lindsay Brown.

It will also offer the chance to see groundbreaking work by Abertay that uses a mix of animation and games technology to help consultants and patients “see” and weigh up the effects of treatment on the body.

Launched last summer, the project focuses mainly on animation, live action and visual effects with collaborators from all sectors from several countries around the North Sea.

The project aims to capitalise on the growing expertise in Dundee, across Scotland and throughout the North Sea Region towards becoming an internationally recognised hub for converging creative production and services.

Partners from nine countries around the North Sea including Denmark, Germany, Netherlands and Sweden are all involved, tapping into their wider networks.

Will Dawson, the city council’s spokesman on European issues and a vice-chair of the East of Scotland European Consortium, said: “It will be a great showcase for talent in Dundee and help all kinds of companies make the most of exciting new tools to help grow their business.”