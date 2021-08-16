EWAN GURR: New voices at Holyrood are giving me hope

Saturday marked 100 days since the people of Scotland elected a new cohort of political representatives to lead them over the next five years.

Although the parliamentary make-up was virtually unchanged by May’s election, 40 new MSPs entered Holyrood and occupied vacated seats in what was one of the biggest transfers of personnel in its relatively short history.

Prior to the election, I was unnerved by some of the candidates standing on various lists.

Call me old fashioned but if someone intends to stand for public office, I believe having some life experience, dirt under the fingernails and tidemarks on your collar are more attractive than a 21-year-old with digital skills.

Perhaps fortuitously, we have ended up with some real gems worth keeping an eye on.

Here are my four tips.

The first is Scottish Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy.

My first encounter with Pam was in 2013 when she interviewed me on Radio Scotland ahead of the Scottish independence referendum the following year.

As Holyrood’s first permanent wheelchair-user, she has quickly asserted herself as a vocal – and vital – proponent of rights for the disabled.

She will prove an important voice on a forthcoming bill on assisted dying, which she opposes.

I am deeply worried about this. Disabled people do not yet enjoy our right to live equally. I'd far rather we had a right to live enshrined in law, long before we have a right to die. Until all things are equal, this is dangerous for disabled people. https://t.co/7i7qzaJIgS — Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP (@GlasgowPam) June 20, 2021

In a recent interview, she said: “I am deeply worried about this. Disabled people do not yet enjoy our right to live equally.

“I’d far rather we had a right to live enshrined in law, long before we have a right to die.”

Her voice could be instrumental in the result.

From food bank to Holyrood chamber

The second is SNP MSP Jackie Dunbar.

I met Jackie at Aberdeen North Food bank in 2014, when she was an Aberdeen City councillor and working alongside Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart.

I remember how she compassionately interacted with an elderly and infirm lady called Pauline in the food bank that day and how meticulously she took notes on her situation, which she went on to resolve.

Ms Dunbar made a blistering introduction at First Minister’s Questions in June when she described the “scorched earth” approach of the Conservatives towards Scottish industries.

She sought reassurance for her constituents working in the oil and gas sector during what she described as “a just transition to renewable energy”.

The question was, and will remain, a tricky one for the Scottish Government to answer.

A strong voice on drugs policy

The third is Sue Webber who, as the Scottish Conservatives’ shadow minister for drugs policy, has been instrumental in drawing attention to drug deaths in Scotland.

She helped her party craft the Right to Recovery Bill which states any individual seeking addiction or substance misuse treatment should gain access to it.

I have concerns about the Bill, but it is refreshing to see the opposition raise this issue.

And last, but by no means the least, is Michael Marra.

Michael occupied the seat vacated by his sister Jenny, who was a principled politician and a bitter loss to Holyrood.

Mr Marra has a solid track record as a Dundee City councillor.

Another Marra set to shine at Holyrood

As an educator, he is passionate about education, which is in deep peril.

As Scottish Labour’s shadow minister for education, Mr Marra has been consistent since taking up office in championing education.

In June, he challenged Ms Sturgeon at First Minister’s Questions about young people failing courses while not having their grades submitted to the SQA as well as the right to appeal.

It was announced four days later that the SQA would be replaced following a review by the OECD.

Scottish politics is only as healthy as its politicians.

I hope to discover an admiration for more than four of Holyrood’s newest recruits by the time they contest the next election but these four give me hope.