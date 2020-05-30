Saturday, May 30th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Holyrood minister welcomes economic boom the Eden Project will bring to Dundee

by Steven Rae
May 30, 2020, 1:57 pm
The Eden Project is eyeing up Dundee as the site of its next major attraction. Pictured is its hugely successful Cornwall centre.

Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Local Government, Aileen Campbell, has welcomed plans for the Eden Project to build a site in Dundee.

The education and environment charity has a “global garden” in tropical biomes across a space the size of 30 football pitches in Cornwall – and in 2017 revealed plans to create Edens across the globe.

Now, after months of research, a study is to be launched to find a site in Dundee for Eden Project Scotland.

Speaking to the Tele via a video interview alongside council leader John Alexander, the Clydesdale MSP said: “It’s amazing, it’s incredible. Although I represent Clydesdale, I grew up not far away from Dundee in Perthshire, and so I’ve seen Dundee just transform over the years.

Aileen Campbell with Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, top left, and the Tele’s Steven Rae.

“That, driven by the council, is something to be applauded. The fact that physically the city has changed, but also the confidence in the city is remarkable and that’s something to be really proud of as well.

“That assertiveness that comes with it, means that that ambition, that assertiveness, the confidence – it’s right that it be rewarded with big projects like this.

“I think it sounds incredibly exciting. I was in Cornwall on holiday last year and didn’t get to the Eden Project but the number of folk that attracts is going to be something else to add to the offering that Dundee can provide to people.”

