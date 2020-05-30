Holyrood minister welcomes economic boom the Eden Project will bring to Dundee

Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Local Government, Aileen Campbell, has welcomed plans for the Eden Project to build a site in Dundee.

The education and environment charity has a “global garden” in tropical biomes across a space the size of 30 football pitches in Cornwall – and in 2017 revealed plans to create Edens across the globe.

Now, after months of research, a study is to be launched to find a site in Dundee for Eden Project Scotland.

Speaking to the Tele via a video interview alongside council leader John Alexander, the Clydesdale MSP said: “It’s amazing, it’s incredible. Although I represent Clydesdale, I grew up not far away from Dundee in Perthshire, and so I’ve seen Dundee just transform over the years.

“That, driven by the council, is something to be applauded. The fact that physically the city has changed, but also the confidence in the city is remarkable and that’s something to be really proud of as well.

“That assertiveness that comes with it, means that that ambition, that assertiveness, the confidence – it’s right that it be rewarded with big projects like this.

“I think it sounds incredibly exciting. I was in Cornwall on holiday last year and didn’t get to the Eden Project but the number of folk that attracts is going to be something else to add to the offering that Dundee can provide to people.”