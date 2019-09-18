Holyrood minister among those paying tribute to tragic Angus cop Roy Buggins

MSP Humza Yousaf is among those who have paid tribute to Tayside police officer Roy Buggins, whose funeral was held yesterday.

Mr Yousaf, the Holyrood Cabinet Secretary for Justice, described Mr Buggins, who tragically died on duty on September 3, as “a local legend”.

© Police Scotland.

Mr Buggins, a father-of-two, from Friockheim, was well-known in the Angus area, having served as a community officer in Montrose and Brechin for a number of years.

I have heard so much about PC Roy Buggins these last couple of weeks, he was a local legend who embodied community policing to his core. A sad day today but also hopefully a reminder of all our Officers do to keep us safe & enhance our communities. https://t.co/hdUHFbgwXh — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 17, 2019

Mr Buggins took ill while directing traffic during a road accident in the Montrose area, and sadly passed away later that day.

The 51-year-old had been a police officer for 29 years, and was described as having been a “highly valued and well-respected” member of the Montrose and Brechin Community Policing Team.

© Supplied

The funeral was held on Tuesday at Parkgrove Crematorium in Friockheim.

A bagpiper walked in front of the procession and officers formed a guard of honour as the coffin was led from the hearse to the service.

It was draped with a sheet bearing the Police Scotland logo and colleagues could be seen welling up as it was carried past them.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone was among those in attendance.

A spokesman for Police Scotland’s Tayside Division said: “A very sad day for all of us in Tayside Division as we said goodbye to our friend colleague PC Roy Buggins, who died on duty back on September 3.

© Police Scotland

“Police Scotland officers past and present formed a guard of honour, along with colleagues from the other emergency services.

“Over 150 people listened to the service from outside once the venue was full to capacity.

“Roy’s family and his police colleagues have deeply appreciated the kind words and messages that have been received since his passing, and on behalf of everyone who knew Roy, thank you to you all.

“Stand down Roy. Your shift is done. Goodbye, friend.”