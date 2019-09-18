Wednesday, September 18th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local / Angus

Holyrood minister among those paying tribute to tragic Angus cop Roy Buggins

by Steven Rae
September 18, 2019, 8:39 am
© Police Scotland. Officers at Friocheim Crematorium.
Officers at Friocheim Crematorium.
Send us a story

MSP Humza Yousaf is among those who have paid tribute to Tayside police officer Roy Buggins, whose funeral was held yesterday.

Mr Yousaf, the Holyrood Cabinet Secretary for Justice, described Mr Buggins, who tragically died on duty on September 3, as “a local legend”.

© Police Scotland.
Officers form a guard of honour for Mr Buggins.

Mr Buggins, a father-of-two, from Friockheim, was well-known in the Angus area, having served as a community officer in Montrose and Brechin for a number of years.

Mr Buggins took ill while directing traffic during a road accident in the Montrose area, and sadly passed away later that day.

The 51-year-old had been a police officer for 29 years, and was described as having been a “highly valued and well-respected” member of the Montrose and Brechin Community Policing Team.

© Supplied
PC Roy Buggins

The funeral was held on Tuesday at Parkgrove Crematorium in Friockheim.

A bagpiper walked in front of the procession and officers formed a guard of honour as the coffin was led from the hearse to the service.

It was draped with a sheet bearing the Police Scotland logo and colleagues could be seen welling up as it was carried past them.

Tayside police officer who died while on duty in Angus is named

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone was among those in attendance.

A spokesman for Police Scotland’s Tayside Division said: “A very sad day for all of us in Tayside Division as we said goodbye to our friend colleague PC Roy Buggins, who died on duty back on September 3.

© Police Scotland
Police officers and other emergency service staff pay their respects.

“Police Scotland officers past and present formed a guard of honour, along with colleagues from the other emergency services.

“Over 150 people listened to the service from outside once the venue was full to capacity.

“Roy’s family and his police colleagues have deeply appreciated the kind words and messages that have been received since his passing, and on behalf of everyone who knew Roy, thank you to you all.

“Stand down Roy. Your shift is done. Goodbye, friend.”

Breaking