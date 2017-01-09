Hollywood star Gerard Butler to play Arbroath lighthouse keeper

An Arbroath lighthouse keeper whose death is shrouded in mystery is to be portrayed by Hollywood star Gerard Butler in a new film, Keepers.

Butler will play James Ducat, who was one of three men to vanish without a trace from the island of Eilean Mor in the Outer Hebrides in 1900.

Ducat, a 43-year-old with more than 20 years’ experience in lighthouse keeping, had arrived on the deserted island to man the lighthouse with two other men, Thomas Marshall and Donald McArthur.

Just a few weeks into their stint, on December 15, a passing steamer noticed the light was not working and reported it.

Later, when a relief lighthouse keeper arrived, he found the lighthouse in complete darkness, with no sign of Ducat or the other men.