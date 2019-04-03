Holidaymakers affected as flights from Scottish airports cancelled by airline

Holidaymakers are facing major disruption this morning after Flybe cancelled flights across Scotland and the UK.

More than 20 planned flights across the UK have been cancelled for “operational reasons”, including services to and from Aberdeen and Glasgow airports.

Passengers booked to travel were contacted by the airline last night.

It comes on what should have been the first day of the regional carrier’s new summer timetable.

A total of four Flybe flights due to operate to and from Aberdeen Airport are affected.

A spokesman for the airport said this was the result of “technical problems” with a single aircraft.

Aberdeen flights to and from both Belfast and Birmingham have been affected, with routes linking Glasgow and the East Midlands and Glasgow and Belfast also cancelled.