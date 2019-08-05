Holiday turned into horror as Dundee woman is told she’d be ‘going home in a bodybag’ by former partner

A young woman has relived the horrifying moment on holiday when her former partner pinned her to the ground and told her she would be “going home in a bodybag”.

Kimberly Walker 25, who runs her own dance business in Arbroath, Notorious Dance Studio, said it was only after holidaymakers heard her screams for help that she was able to escape.

The attack took place in a hotel in Playa De Las Americas in Tenerife in July when Kimberly was on holiday with her boyfriend Mikey McEwan from Letham.

At the time, McEwan already had a conviction for assaulting a previous girlfriend.

Kimberly said that during the unprovoked attack McEwan knelt on her arms, pinned her to the ground, grabbed her by the neck and threatened her. She said: “He told me I’d be going home in a bodybag, I was terrified, I really thought I was going to die that night.”

McEwan was arrested immediately after the attack and appeared before a court in Tenerife the next day.Kimberly said: “Initially he pleaded not guilty, however, he changed his plea and admitted what he had done.”

Court papers seen by the Tele back up Kimberly’s account and show McEwan was sentenced by the court for his assault on her. He was given a two-year suspended sentence to be of good behaviour and made the subject of a 16-month restraining order preventing him from contacting Kimberly.

In an exclusive interview with the Tele, Kimberly said she wanted to talk about her ordeal to warn other young women about McEwan. Kimberly said: “This isn’t the first time Mikey has attacked a girlfriend.

“In 2017 another one of his former girlfriends Chloe Hendry spoke out to the Tele about the time he attacked her. I have now spoken to Chloe and, while she wants to put this all behind her, she did tell me a little of what happened to her.”

McEwan, of The Square, Letham, was fined £320 at Dundee Sheriff Court in 2017 after admitting assaulting Chloe by pushing her on to a bed and repeatedly punching her on the head, to her injury.

The incident took place on November 6 2016 at a property on Milnbank Road.

Kimberly said she had been in a relationship with McEwan for two years at the time he attacked her. She said: “During that time he had never laid a finger on me. It had started off as a really good relationship and for the previous 10 months we had been living together in Letham.

“However cracks were beginning to show and this holiday was a make or break for us.”

Kimberly said that McEwan had been honest with her about his violent past. But she claimed there was a tense atmosphere on the holiday and she began to fear for her safety.

The atmosphere then improved, until McEwan showed his violent side.

She said: “Things settled down then, on the night of the attack, he wakened me up and was standing over me holding my phone. He hadn’t liked something he had seen on it and the assault began.”

Kimberly said that somehow she found the strength to scream very loudly alerting other hotel guests who rushed to her aid, banging on the couple’s bedroom door.

“He went to answer it and I was able to rush out. The police were called and Mikey was remanded in custody.

“I want to warn others what he is like.”