‘Hold-up’ sees partially-built bus stop blighting Dundee Waterfront for four months

Dundee City Council has said “unforeseen circumstances” have resulted in a partially-built bus shelter remaining at the heart of the city’s Waterfront over the last four months.

Motorists and tourists alike have been greeted by a cage structure directly outside the new railway station for weeks, where a bus shelter is planned for commuters directly opposite the Earl Gray Building.

Electricians were on the site this morning as work continued near the entrance to the station.

The railway station has welcomed thousands of extra visitors following its opening last year, the V&A effect playing a major part.

But with the eyesore remaining outside its front doors, one motorist admitted he couldn’t believe the length of time the building of the bus stop was taking.

He said: “I drive past it daily with my job and it really appears to be the never-ending story.

“That metal structure is the first thing people are greeted with once they leave the train station. I just couldn’t believe four months or so has gone past, it’s shambolic really.

“We’re not talking about a new building but a partially built structure that should take a matter of days. The council will probably have leased the materials to put around the site which must come at a cost.”

Another pedestrian added: “I’ve come past today and noticed a sparky was there doing something to lighting at the bus shelter.

“It isn’t great to have this sitting here. It only adds to the building site over the road as well.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said: “There have been a number of unforeseen circum-stances which have led to a delay in the project. We are continuing to work with the contractor to ensure the work is completed as soon as possible.”