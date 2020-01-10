Culinary closures – how Dundee’s restaurant trade has suffered since 2019

A senior Labour councillor has voiced “serious concerns” about the number of city eateries closing in recent months.

Kevin Keenan, leader of the Labour group on Dundee City Council warned of the “vicious circle” of restaurants that have closed, with at least 10 shutting in the last 18 months.

One restaurant owner admitted he “took a gamble” which didn’t pay off after his business was forced to close.

Fatburger on Reform Street shut for the final time on December 22, after less than a year in the city.

Owner Akky Hayat admitted the closure had been on the cards for some time but he had kept it running for as along as possible for the sake of his staff.

He said a lack of customers on the high street and a lack of money to spend in the city was behind his decision.

Akky said: “We started off with high hopes and great expectations.

“There’s not enough people living in Dundee to support all the restaurants that the city has and we are not the only ones that have had to close our doors recently.

“Sadly it’s a sign of the times that businesses like that are not working in Dundee.”

Councillor Keenan said he was aware of the closure, along with others including Kobee, Giza and Boozy Cow, as well as Thornton’s chocolate store in the Murraygate ceasing trading.

He now plans to speak to a senior council official to discuss measures to help businesses in the city centre thrive, following a phone call from a concerned restaurateur about the number of premises closing their doors.

He said: “Obviously it does concern me the number of restaurants closing in the city centre.

“Not only that, you have the announcement that Thornton’s is going to close as well.

“I had a call from one restaurateur who voiced concern about the number of eateries closing in the town centre.

“What you need to remember when you walk past these closed places as well is that for every one, you are talking about an owner with a failed business, you’re talking about a loss of a number of jobs, perhaps those staff members now on benefits, and then that knock-on effect on the local economy.

“The restaurateur who contacted me said, ‘what can we do about this situation?’

“He was concerned that the town centre could be becoming a ghost town.

“I’ve had concerns in the past from art galleries, staff telling me that shops are closing, they have a real concern about it as they are missing passing trade and it has a huge knock-on effect.

“Too much has – and is – happening in terms of closures for us to ignore it – something has to be done.

“I’m going to be meeting with Robin Presswood, executive director of city development about this.

“I can imagine there are frustrated business owners in the city centre, say in Reform Street, where Fatburger has closed, for example.

“They will be looking at the council’s decision to spend £70,000 on plants in Reform Street and perhaps wondering if that is the best use of the funds available, when businesses are closing.

“There needs to be some gathering of the minds, I think.

“Obviously you had a big employer like Michelin closing, that’s going to have an effect. People will be looking to tighten their belts and eating out won’t be a priority for them the time being.”

Mr Keenan also warned against plans to allow councils full autonomy to set business rates.

While the rates are currently administered by local authorities, they are calculated using a poundage rate set annually by the Scottish Government.

The government also runs a Small Business Bonus Scheme (SBBS), a rates relief system which means many smaller firms pay no rates and others receive a discount.

There are fears that transferring full control over the levy to councils could spell the end of the nationwide relief system and could lead to local authorities ramping up the poundage rate.

“There was a discussion about allowing local authorities the chance to have full control of the rates system,” said Mr Keenan.

“Dundee City Council is cash strapped as it is – I think adding this level of responsibility could be a real poisoned chalice.”

Sandeep Salins, a director of Blend Coffee Lounge in Reform Street, said any closure of a business was bad news for other eateries in the street or wider city.

The premises opened in 2018, following on from other Blend sites in Perth and Paisley.

Sandeep said a change in eating habits could be down to some restaurants closing.

He said: “The core of our success I think has been good customer service – and that’s been in all our shops, we just think that is something we do well and get right.

“It’s at the core of our business and I think people really respond to that.

“With regards to the restaurant trade, we have been very conscious that it’s not something we have been interested in, as we know it can be very high gain but also very high loss.

“It is a real shame for any business to close and I feel sorry for the owners. I think with Just Eat and Deliveroo people are opting for takeaways more often and eating at home rather than going out as much.

“Coffee is slightly different in that you are not going to get the best cup of coffee available at home, so people will go to a shop for one. I guess the old ‘pie and a pint’ has become ‘coffee and cake’ for many people.

“I would say though, just because our shops are doing well, that doesn’t mean it’s easy to make huge profits selling coffee – it’s very hard work, and we have done a lot to make an environment we feel is different and can allow us to compete with the big boys in the industry.

“The challenges all businesses are facing are that things like rates on the high street, that there aren’t as many people coming into our town centres, you don’t get that same passing footfall.

“Any business closing in Dundee is bad news for us. We want other businesses to do well, particularly in the street we are based in.

“Businesses are symbiotic, we all need really need to help each other to succeed, because people want that variety and choice or they won’t come out at all.

“There are also issues like parking, transport infrastructure – these are all important in helping a business to succeed.

“People need to get behind and support local businesses – we can’t just complain when they shut down.

“The money spent in local shops by local people stays in the local economy, and that is important.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We recognise the challenges that the city centre faces.

“With this in mind, an action plan is being developed to prepare for future development and investment opportunities

“This plan will identify priority projects which strengthen the city centre’s economic, environmental and social sustainability.

“This includes the development of key sites, public realm improvements, enhanced traffic management, further pedestrianisation, increased active travel infrastructure and air quality improvements.

“Visitor numbers to the city have increased in recent years, which has led to a 22% rise in hotel stock since July 2018.

“In the coming months we will be bringing forward updated tourism and events strategies that will see us work with partners from both the public and private sectors in efforts to make Dundee a better place for visitors and residents.

“We have established a number of sector initiatives to support businesses to help ensure that our city continues to thrive and grow.”

CULINARY CLOSURES: A TIMELINE

Avery & Co, South Tay Street

April 5 2019



In April last year, Grant Avery, boss of Avery & Co in South Tay Street, was told his lease would not be renewed when it ran out in November.

Plans were then submitted to Dundee City Council to expand next-door neighbours Beam Orthodontics – whose proprietors own Avery & Co’s unit.

Mr Avery said there was “no bad blood” between himself and landlords Ruaridh McKelvey and Jane Adams, who are regular customers.

However, while Mr Avery is over a move to new premises, he says the new venture will differ from his existing venue.

Mr Avery, who also runs Mas on Perth Road, said: “Business is business.

“We had the lease for just under six years and we never knew if it was going to be renewed.

“But we’ve got a good relationship with the landlords and they come in for lunch on most days.

“It’s a very friendly relationship and there’s no bad blood at all.”

Under the banner Underdog, Grant said the new business would maintain the “Avery & Co ethos”, but has a bar focus instead of the previous premises’ cafe vibe.

And, while the menu in South Tay Street did have plenty of options for vegetarians and vegans, Underdog’s food is completely plant-based.

Project Pizza, Reform Street

June 26 2019

A pizza restaurant described as “integral” to the transformation of Dundee City Centre when it opened “temporarily” closed leaving all staff jobless.

Project Pizza on Reform Street closed in June with a sign placed on the door claiming it was “closed for refurbishment until further notice”.

Employees at the chain were reportedly informed they had lost their jobs just an hour before their shifts were due to start.

All staff were offered positions at new Project Pizza restaurants due to open in Glasgow, as well as being promised positions in Dundee after the refurbishment.

Owners and management said it would be shut “for the foreseeable future” but said at the time there was a “possibility” it would reopen.

These plans, however, have never come to fruition, and the eatery remains closed.

Originally named Project Pie when it opened, it was one of the first food outlets to arrive during efforts to rejuvenate the city thoroughfare, once described as ‘Dundee’s Savile Row’.

McDonald’s, Wellgate Shopping Centre

August 3 2019



A fast food eatery’s closure was the latest setback for the city’s Wellgate Centre in August.

The burger chain brought the shutters down on its shopping centre outlet for the last time on August 31.

No jobs were expected to be lost as a result of the closure, with staff being redistributed across the city’s three other sites.

A McDonald’s spokesman said at the time: “We are sad to confirm that the Wellgate Centre restaurant in Dundee will be closing permanently on August 31 2019.

“This decision was not taken lightly and all of our restaurant crew will be transferred to one of our other restaurants nearby.

“We would like to thank all of our customers who have visited us at the Wellgate Centre over the years and hope they continue to enjoy our food in our other restaurants in the city.”

Café Montmarte, Perth Road

September 2 2019

A popular Dundee restaurant closed in September due to one of the owners being ill.

In a statement on Facebook, the owners of Cafe Montmarte said that “with deep regret” the eatery was closing.

The statement from Thierry and Anne Haddanou said that Thierry had been ill for some time and would sadly have to step down from floor duties for good.

Boozy Cow, Roseangle

September 14 2019

It was announced another city centre was to be revamped, just two weeks after the closure of Café Montmarte.

Owners of The Boozy Cow, which opened to a flurry of publicity, confirmed it would close – with a new-look boozer to open in its place.

The premises were sold to the Kilted Pub Company, and rebranded as the Kilted Kangaroo – remaining open throughout the revamp.

A Kilted Kangaroo was already being run in Stirling when Kilted Pub Company director Andrew Mitchell confirmed the Dundee takeover.

The closure of the Boozy Cow came over a year after the premises in Aberdeen shut its doors.

Giza, High Street

November 14 2019

A city centre restaurant was forced to close its doors just months after opening.

Removal trucks were outside Giza on the city’s High Street uplifting furniture in the middle of November, with a sign appearing on the door of the Mediterranean restaurant advising the business was “closed for maintenance”.

A senior staff member, who was removing items from the eatery shortly before 8am, said they were “heartbroken” at closing.

On November 22, a former employee of the now-defunct city centre restaurant claimed he was due thousands of pounds in wages.

Abubakar Hassan worked in the Giza Mediterranean eatery on the High Street before it closed its doors earlier this month.

The 32-year-old said he was due wages for around 444 hours labour he gave to the business while working in various roles in the premises.

Papa John’s, Arbroath Road

November 26 2019

A popular American pizza eatery served its final slice from its Arbroath Road premises in November.

Papa John’s pizzeria opened its doors in 2016 but closed without warning.

The business was located in a retail area beside an Aldi supermarket.

Kobee, Dock Street

December 12 2019

A third Dundee restaurant closed its doors in as many weeks when Dock Street eatery Kobee shut suddenly in December.

Representatives for the business were approached but declined to comment on the closure which had reportedly impacted on customers’ Christmas bookings this month.

One customer said they had struggled to get in contact with the premises following the sudden closure.

It is believed representatives from Kobee had tried to redirect customers to other city eateries after the business had shut its doors.

Fatburger, Reform Street

December 23 2019

A restaurant owner has admitted he “took a gamble” which didn’t pay off after his business was forced to close.

Fatburger on Reform Street closed for the last time on December 23, after less than a year in the city.

Akky Hayat admitted the closure had been on the cards for some time but he had kept it running for as along as possible for the sake of his staff.

Akky, who would not confirm how many staff members had been laid off, said he was very disappointed to have had to shut the business down.

He said a lack of customers on the high street and a lack of money to spend in the city was behind his decision.

Akky said: “Basically I took a gamble which I hoped would pay off but sadly it hasn’t

“We realised several months ago that things weren’t going too well but we kept going as long as possible.

“There’s not enough people living in Dundee to support all the restaurants that the city has and we are not the only ones that have had to close our doors recently.

“Sadly it’s a sing of the times that businesses like that are not working in Dundee.”

Castlehill, Exchange Street

January 3 2020

Exchange Street-based Castlehill Restaurant is up for sale after closing its doors in December.

Bosses at the fine-dining eatery previously blamed the closure on a struggle to find a new owner.

Property agents Bruce & Company are hoping to sell the restaurant, described as having an “excellent local reputation”.

Castlehill owner Adam Newth, who took over the business in January 2019 said: “It is heart-breaking to lose Castlehill.

“Trading in this inconsistent business environment we find ourselves in Scotland is tougher than ever, and despite good numbers and very good reviews thanks to the incredible team, Castlehill has not been able to ride the storm of uncertainty and sadly a decision to close the doors has been made.”

Mr Newth added: “We have tried our best to find a new owner and indeed hoped we would find one in time, but sadly that has not been the case.

“People in Dundee just aren’t eating out at restaurants like Castlehill now.”

Cambustay, Dalhousie Road

Date to be confirmed

One of Dundee’s oldest pubs and restaurants is to be knocked down to make way for a multi-million-pound care home later this year.

Staff at the Cambustay, on Dalhousie Road, Broughty Ferry, were informed of the decision on Sunday, believed to be sparked by financial problems.

The building will then be demolished and converted into a care facility for people with dementia.

The pub has been open since the 19th Century, with official records dating back to the 1850s. It appears on some of the earliest maps of Broughty Ferry properties.

David Coutts, a spokesman for Care UK and Reid Properties, said the pub was no longer fit for purpose.

He said: “It is with regret that Reid properties, the owners of the Cambustay Hotel and Restaurant presently announce it will be closing shortly due to financial difficulties.

“The Ferry has seen a lot of new bars and restaurants in recent times and we can no longer make the Cambustay Hotel work profitably and have no option.

“We would also like to thank the people of the Ferry for loyal custom over the years.”

The CambustayMr Coutts added: “We will use local labour to run the care home and prioritise local companies for demolition and the building of the home.

“In total we will create places for up to 70 adults and be spending over £10 million pounds in the construction.

One frequent customer at the eatery said: “We’re going to lose our knitting club place.

“It’s just a shame for it to shut.”