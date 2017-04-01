Sometimes you hear of a relationship that sounds like a movie.

This time it’s more like a music video.

She was the quiet, academic girl concentrating on her grades. He was the funny, popular indie rocker a couple of years older with the slicked-back, jet black hair and edgy confidence.

Now, nine years down the line, they will finally have their dream wedding.

Mark Gibson, now 26, was in sixth year at Baldragon when fourth-year Stephanie Mason came into the music room to sing.

“He picked a guitar off the wall and started to play and that was it, that’s kind of when I fell for him” recalled Stephanie, now an assistant manager at Lush in the Overgate.

“I was into musical theatre, singing and dance, he was into Biffy Clyro so our tastes were pretty different — kind of like I’m Disney and he’s Marvel/DC.”

They got talking and discovered they had a lot in common. Mark said: “I asked her out and I think our first date was a walk, just a wander in the park — as you do at that age.”

Steph said: “I knew it was him from the first day — tall, dark and handsome, every girl’s dream.

“He left school before me and was away at uni in Aberdeen but we managed.”

The couple’s first real holiday away was three years ago to Disneyland Paris. Steph said: “It was Bonfire Night and they had amazing fireworks over the castle and Mark said he was going to get someone to take a picture of us.

“Watching the fireworks I got a tap on my shoulder.

“I turned round and he was on one knee, proposing, and he’d got a passer-by to video the moment.

“I hadn’t a clue it was going to happen.

“I was sobbing my eyes out, the fireworks were going and we were surrounded by people clapping.

“Someone said seeing this had made their holiday.”

The couple started saving for their wedding but things went awry just before last Christmas when Mark broke his ankle playing rugby for Carnoustie.

Their income dropped dramatically and Steph spent every spare moment singing in clubs and pubs to make ends meet.

Mark mended well but the wedding plans never quite recovered so they entered a competition in aid of a local children’s charity to try to win a dream wedding.

Participants had to raise as much money as possible for the charity to win.

By the end of last week, they were the only Dundee couple still in the running, having raised more than £2,000 and at the weekend held a raffle in Doc Stewart’s to help the cause.

The great news is that they discovered on Wednesday that they had won a wedding package of more than £10,000.

Steph said: “We sort of know who the best man and the maids of honour will be, and the wedding will be in St Andrews in October 15.”

A charmingly unconventional couple with energy and warmth, they live in Stobswell with cat Minnie and kitten Boo.

Even if they hadn’t got lucky, they would have got married next year on March 15 — 10 years to the day that they met in Baldragon.

And they also have something money can’t buy — real, genuine love.