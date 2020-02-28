Driver dragged Dundee police officer along road before narrowly avoiding crash

A police officer was dragged down a city road by a rogue driver who tried to escape arrest.

Robbie Bruce is facing jail after admitting to driving dangerously on William Street at the junction with Victoria Road last November.

Bruce said: “**** this, I’m out of here,” before speeding off while PC Mark Reid still had his arm inside the front passenger side of the car.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

PC Reid suffered no injuries despite being dragged two metres across the road while his feet were in the air.

Bruce, 24, almost ran over PC Steven Smith who had to jump out of the way to avoid him as well as almost crashing into three vehicles as he drove onto Victoria Road.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Bruce’s Ford Focus aroused the suspicions of staff at the Lily Walker Centre on Ann Street, where he was residing, who in turn informed police.

Officers pulled Bruce over and stopped his car – which did not have a registered keeper – but he did not turn off the engine.

Despite initially cooperating, Bruce became increasingly edgy and refused to leave the car.

Prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin said: “As one of the officers reached his hands within the vehicle, with the engine still running, the accused said ‘**** this, I’m out of here’

“PC Reid reached within the vehicle and the accused accelerated heavily on wet, cobbled road causing the wheels to spin, narrowly missing PC Smith who had to jump out of the way.

“PC Reid was dragged two metres with both feet above the ground. He was able to free himself uninjured and saw the vehicle accelerate rapidly, narrowly avoiding a collision with three cars that undertook emergency braking.”

Bruce then entered the opposing carriageway along Victoria Road and through a red light before officers lost sight of him.

The following day, Bruce was traced at the Lily Walker Centre before being charged.

Bruce, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on November 12 on William Street at the junction of Victoria Road by accelerating rapidly, causing the vehicle wheels to spin, causing PC Smith to take evasive action, repeatedly drive on the wrong side of the road, causing other drivers to take evasive action, and drive through a red light at excessive speed.

© DC Thomson

He admitted a second charge of culpably and recklessly driving a vehicle by accelerating while PC Reid had his arm within the vehicle, resulting in him being dragged along the road for two metres, causing him to lose his balance to the danger of injury.

Both offences were committed while Bruce was on bail.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Bruce until March before remanding him in custody meantime.