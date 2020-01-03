Dundee residents fear overflowing bins could lead to more fire-raising

Residents have raised concerns that overflowing refuse bins are becoming an “easy target” for firebugs.

Incidents on Charleston Drive and Dee Gardens led to fire crews being scrambled to separate bin blazes in the space of 15 minutes last Friday.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed they had attended both the incidents in the early hours of the morning.

Charred remains of household items were still situated at the junction of Etive Gardens and Dee Gardens as residents were putting rubbish.

One man who had lived in the area for the last 30 years said the heat of the fire had melted the other bins in the vicinity before he spoke of his “relief” that no cars had been nearby.

He said: “I saw one fire engine on the scene at around 1.40am. The flames were quite high when I looked out.

“Its hard to recall if the euro bin had a lid or not but you could see the bin was heaving with Christmas waste before the fire.

“Certainly it looked like it could have been deliberate. It’s a relief there were no cars parked nearby other wise it could have been worse.

“When the bins are as full as that they do become an easy target for people to torch.”

The fires last week come after residents across the council wards had raised concerns about overflowing bins across following the festive period.

Another man who was using a footpath in neighbouring Dighty Place said there had been other bins which had been set-on fire earlier in December prior to the festive rush.

He added: “There are still some charred remains from Bonfire Night which are still sitting there.

“The bins on Dighty Place were targeted. You can see one of the charred bins is still there.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 1.15am on Friday, December 27, to reports of a bin on fire at Charleston Drive, Dundee.

“Operations control mobilised one appliance to extinguish the fire.

“At 1.33am on Friday, December 27, we were alerted to a bin on fire on Dee Gardens, Dundee and one appliance attended the scene.

“Firefighters left after making the area safe.”

Dundee City Council said it was looking into the issue.