Hogmanay in Dundee: Plans for massive party in City Square

Plans are in place to host the first major Hogmanay event in Dundee city centre for 20 years.

After years of speculative efforts to bring a new year party to the city, the 2019-20 celebrations could finally be the real deal.

The Tele can exclusively reveal that the “It’s Happening” party will start in City Square on December 30 and continue on December 31 and through to the bells.

Organisers say they expect the plans to be approved by Dundee City Council next week.

The man behind the Hogmanay bash is well-known city businessman and property developer John Gibson, who said the idea came from his daughter Jill.

Mr Gibson hit the headlines last July when he attempted to buy former chairman Stephen Thompson’s 53% shareholding in Dundee United.

In an exclusive interview with the Tele, Mr Gibson said: “We have had extensive talks with Dundee City Council and everything is in place for this to go ahead.

“The council has given us the go-ahead and we’re just waiting for confirmation that the licence has been approved. I’m expecting the final confirmation next week.”

Mr Gibson said he had invested more than £100,000 in the event in a bid to give Dundee a Hogmanay party to match those in other towns and cities, including Edinburgh and Stonehaven.

He said: “I’m a Dundonian born and bred and I’m delighted to be able to give the city this party.

“I am fully aware that this year it’s unlikely to make a profit, that’s not what this is about.

“I want to put Dundee back on the Hogmanay map and up its new year party profile.

“Plenty of other Scottish cities have a Hogmanay party – even Stonehaven has its traditional fireball ceremony.”

The last Hogmanay party held in Dundee was in 2000. Since then, calls for a public street party have grown louder each year, as Dundee’s reputation as a cultural destination has grown with the opening of the V&A.

If approved by the council, this year’s celebration will allow 4,000 people to toast the new year with several well-known music acts performing in City Square.

Mr Gibson said he first considered funding a party and going to the city council with his proposals after his daughter Jill suggested it would be a great idea.

He added: “I decided why not? I have a background in music and was very keen on the idea.

“We have several big acts lined up and we hope to be in a position to announce those in the next few weeks.”

Jill said: “This is an event we have been planning since before last year’s Hogmanay.

“A big act has been secured for the evening of December 30, while December 31 will be a family-orientated day before becoming over-18s only at night.”

She said daytime entertainment on New Year’s Eve will feature stage shows for youngsters aged from pre-school to teens, with one act already confirmed.

She added: “A lot of people in the city have kids and we want everybody to be involved.

“It’s really exciting. I’m absolutely buzzing about this happening.

“We are hoping to put this on for as many years as we can. It’s not for profit.

“It’s for the city and making sure that Dundee isn’t the only city in Scotland that doesn’t have a new year party.

It’s perfect timing as well because there has been so much happening in Dundee over the last year. Dundee is capable of doing this.”

Money from the event will go to three local charities – Dundee Women’s Aid, Art Angel, and Wellbeing Works.

Full details of the artists playing will be announced in the near future.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We are working to support the organisers at this early stage in the process.”