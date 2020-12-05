Hoax 999 caller told police he was James Bond before making ‘vile’ sexual remarks

A man who told 999 call handlers he was James Bond before making “vile” sexual remarks has been jailed.

Mateusz Dolegowski bombarded the police control centre with drunken hoax calls claiming to be Bond actors Sir Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Timothy Dalton.

The 20-year-old also admitted threatening to rape women during a meeting with social workers.

Dolegowski said: “That’s what men do when they are under the influence.”

He is now behind bars after a sheriff locked Dolegowski up for over 500 days.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how prior to the offences, Dolegowski had been placed on a lengthy community-payback order for other offences.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told the court: “The accused refused to provide his name. He said his name was James Bond and he had an emergency.

“He said an evil person had been pursuing him for a number of weeks. He said he had a gun.

“The conversation continued discussions about James Bond. He indicated he would like female company.”

The court heard Dolegowski’s calls became more lewd and he repeatedly made sexual comments to female call handlers.

He was later arrested by police following a call when he said he was Pierce Brosnan in McDonald Street and “thought he was going to die.”

In response to being cautioned and charged, Dolegowski, of Dighty Gardens, laughed and replied “brilliant”.

He admitted persistently dialling 999 between March 26-27 before making sexual remarks.

Dolegowski made the threat to rape at Friarfield House, Barrack Street, on September 30 this year.

Defence solicitor Nicky Brown said Dolegowski, now a prisoner at HMYOI Polmont, had significant difficulties with alcohol abuse combined with autism and depression.

“He’s a vulnerable man and he will be extremely vulnerable in the custodial setting,” she told Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC.

“He’s like a coiled spring and once he has access to alcohol he becomes vile. That’s the only word I can use to describe it.”

Sheriff Drummond sentenced Dolegowski to a total of 503 days of detention as well as placing him on the sex offenders register for five years.