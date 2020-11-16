HMS Unicorn to close until the New Year due to Tier 3 restrictions

HMS Unicorn has become the latest Dundee attraction to close its doors because of the Level 3 coronavirus lockdown.

The Unicorn Preservation Society announced earlier this afternoon that they will close temporarily from November 17 and will reopen in the New Year.

Caroline Gould, media and marketing manager at HMS Unicorn, said: “It is difficult to get visitors in the door in Tier 3.

“We want to make sure we can continue to operate in a safe way and it became obvious for the sake of everyone on board the safest option was to close it down.

“It has been a quiet year anyway, as it has for everyone, but we did get a boost of visitors when things started to lighten up and people were really enjoying it.

“We want to make sure all the hard work that had to be put on pause in the first lockdown doesn’t just fall to the wayside again so staff will continue to work away in security, maintenance and those looking after our collections.

“There will be someone on board almost at all times.

“The roof repair for example is going ahead and the buoyancy project is a huge priority to keep the ship afloat and make sure it is safe over the winter.

“But a lot of our volunteers who do front-of-house won’t be on board and all of our events and festive fun activities will be moved online, and that will have an impact on people’s workload.

“It is sad and frustrating but the priority has to be safety.

“We hope to reopen as soon as possible and keep people’s spirits up.

“HMS Unicorn will be open to visitors once again soon.”

Check out the Unicorn’s social media and website for more information, including their own take on Covid-19 safe holiday celebrations.