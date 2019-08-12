HMS Unicorn teams up with Dundee Gin Co to host gin tour experience

HMS Unicorn has teamed up with Dundee Gin Co to host a gin tour experience.

Attendees will be treated to a guided tour of the Unicorn’s four decks, and throughout the tour will be joined by a member of the Gin Co team for some gin tasting opportunities, including a gin all the way from Spain.

The event will take place on August 17 and will run from 4-5.30pm.

HMS Unicorn was launched in 1824 and is the third-oldest ship in the world that is still afloat.

She is also Scotland’s only preserved wooden warship.

The Dundee Gin Co began in 2016 and has five gins available, including marmalade liqueur, summer fruits liqueur, Dundee cake gin liqueur, honey and spice and classic dry.

Tickets cost £15 and are limited availability.

They can be bought online at gammabookings.com/frigateunicorn.