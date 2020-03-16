HMS Unicorn taking ‘precautions’ and cancels events for the rest of the month

HMS Unicorn has cancelled its upcoming events for the month of March, following advice from healthcare professionals.

The 195-year-old warship will remain open for those that would like to visit, but will no longer host any of its planned events for the next two weeks.

A statement posted on their Twitter page said: “As many of you will be aware, organisations across the country are taking precautions to minimise the impact of the spreading of the Covid-19.

“We are taking advice from health-care professionals and for the time being have cancelled the remaining events planned.

“Our visitors, volunteers and staff are at the heart of everything we do. We apologise for any inconvenience these cancellations may cause.

“With that said, we have incorporated rigorous cleaning routines to ensure the premises are clean and safe for our visitors

“We still welcome all to come and visit us, but please consider the official healthcare advice if you have any symptoms. We will relaunch all events affected by the current situation once we have more information. Many thanks.”

