HMS Unicorn secures funding to restore model of port

HMS Unicorn has secured funding to restore one of the ship’s collection highlights – a historic scale model of the Port of Dundee.

Built in 1945, the model shows the layout of the Waterfront with the Royal Arch and Earl Grey Dock but it has deteriorated over the years and requires a protective covering.

Catherine Erskine, chairwoman of the Unicorn Preservation Society, said: “It is wonderful news that the model is to be returned to its former glory and we are extremely grateful to the Association of Independent Museums and the Pilgrim Trust for making this possible.

“The work is so much more than the restoration of a model though – it will help to tell the story of Dundee’s historic Waterfront and show how the city has changed over the last 75 years.”

The conservation work will be carried out by Will Murray at The Scottish Conservation Studio in South Queensferry.