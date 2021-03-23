HMS Montrose hits drug lords with £3m Arabian Sea seizure on CO’s last day at helm

HMS Montrose has scored her latest success in the war on global drug gangs with a £3 million Arabian hash and heroin capture – the ship’s third bust in little over a month.

The Angus-affiliated frigate pounced on a suspect dhow in the northern Arabian Sea, recovering nearly three tonnes of illegal narcotics in a ten-hour operation.

It comes on the back of two seizures in the same waters in mid-February when various illegal narcotics worth £11m were confiscated.

The third haul occurred after the Bahrain-based warship completed a major training workout off Oman.

It also came on the final day in charge of the ship for Commanding Officer Commander Ollie Hucker after two years at the helm.

“Through their efforts and ability, once again, Montrose has made an impact on ensuring that these drugs do not reach their end source,” the 39-year-old said.

“Be it my first day or my last day, these results only happen because of the collective effort and skill of the incredibly professional, highly trained and dedicated people that the Royal Navy employ, and that I have the privilege to command.”

Eye in the sky

A sharp-eyed crew of the Type 23 frigate’s Wildcat helicopter spotted the suspect vessel during a routine dawn patrol.

“When we radioed in what we’d found, the ship turned to steam towards us, and the chain had started, ultimately leading to this success,” said Wildcat commander, Lieutenant Max Cosby.

Once within close range, Montrose launched her commando boarding team in fast boats.

The search of the dhow by sailors and marines resulted in 50kg of hashish and 2,800kg of heroin – with a wholesale value of £1 million and £2.24m respectively.

“This was about seizing the moment and taking the opportunity,” said Lieutenant Sam Gorton, the Royal Marine in charge of seizing the dhow.

“My boarding team were slick, proficient and for their efforts they successfully stopped the vessel, safely embarked and discovered the drugs.

“It has been a good deployment and I am hugely proud of my team for their achievements.”

Montrose was attached to a Canadian-led task group at the time of her success. Combined Task Force 150 is committed to disrupting criminal and terrorist activity and the illegal trade of drugs and weapons in the Indian Ocean.

The ship and her 185-strong crew last visited her namesake port in summer 2018.

Montrose was returning from a Baltic Sea training exercise with the Finnish and Swedish navies before embarking on the three-year Middle East security mission.