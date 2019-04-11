HMRC privacy blunder as stranger’s personal data published online to Dundee woman

Chef Chelsea Duncan reckons the revenue has come up with a recipe for disaster after trying to check her tax details.

She tried to log on to her own account using the HMRC website only to be plunged into another Dundee woman’s private affairs including seeing what benefits she received.

Chelsea, 22, from Ettrick Crescent, Dryburgh, used her mobile phone to access the revenue’s website and was shocked to see the account of someone with the same surname.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it.

“I used my name, driver’s licence and bank details plus my insurance number and all of my private details – then I got logged into that other girl’s private account.

“It showed me everything from the amount of benefits she receives, her national insurance number, date of birth, address and what she is entitled to.

“I have not contacted the girl because I didn’t want to scare her.

“I went straight on to the revenue and complained about it and got to a manager who promised to change everything.

“He noted that I had contacted them, took my details and said it would be taken care of.

“But when I logged back on I was still in her account and blocked from my own. It’s just crazy.

“I took a video of the whole thing on my phone in case they need to see it.”

Chelsea added: “I was just logging onto the revenue’s system because you can see your earnings and I wanted to check my own tax affairs for the year, so I still don’t know what is happening.

“I work as a chef at a hotel and I have been working in the industry since I was 16.”

A spokesman for HMRC said they would not comment on individual customers and added: “We take the safeguarding of customer data very seriously and if someone believes the details we hold for them are incorrect, we would ask them to contact us immediately.”