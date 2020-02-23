Tech Talk: Derek Uchman finds a way to keep warm this winter

There are two good reasons you need to manage your heating efficiently. One, wasting fuel is bad for the planet, and, two, it’s monkeys outside. Today we take a look at Hive – the most popular smart heating management system

Hive Active Heating

£179

Hive isn’t the first smart heating system on the market, and it certainly isn’t the first we at Tech Talk have road-tested. But it is the best.

For those of you who don’t know, the Hive system gives you complete control over your heating – even when you are not at home. This can potentially save you a small fortune.

So, how does it work? Well, the basic kit consists of three parts – the hub, which (as its name suggest) is the centre of the system and is attached to your router, the sensor on the boiler, which controls the temperature, and finally the battery-operated thermostat.

Once it is up-and-running, the fun begins. There are four ways of controlling and fine-tuning your central heating and hot water – via an app, through your smart speaker, via the web, or through the thermostat itself.

Lots of options to choose from, but equally impressive is the clean no-nonsense interface. It’s a doddle to operate.

It’s also worth noting that the wireless connection has never dropped once since our test unit was installed (and we can’t say that about other systems).

The thermostat looks the part too with its chrome-like metal casing, and you won’t be ashamed to have it on display in your living room.

Should you wish to develop the system further, individual thermostats for each radiator can bought and simply installed in minutes.

Stylish and smart, we were going to call the Hive the Rolls-Royce of smart heating system, but considering it could pay for itself within a year or so, it’s a complete bargain too.