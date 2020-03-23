HIV-positive woman accused of spitting blood at Dundee woman

An HIV-positive woman has been accused of posing a risk to another person’s health by deliberately spitting blood on to her body.

Jacqueline O’Neil, 36, allegedly acted in a culpable and reckless way by spitting on Mary-Anne Whyte when she knew she was carrying HIV.

It is alleged she caused a risk to Ms Whyte’s health and exposed her to the risk of contracting the virus at a house in Gourdie Place, Dundee, last November.

O’Neil also allegedly assaulted and injured Ms Whyte by approaching her from behind, seizing her by the hair and pulling her to the ground.

It is alleged she lay on top of her and repeatedly punched her to the head and scratched her face before ripping a necklace from her.

O’Neil further denies knocking a phone from Ms Whyte’s hand and struggling with her before throwing it in the air to prevent her from calling the police.

O’Neil, a prisoner at Cornton Vale, appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and denied acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards Ms Whyte and John O’Neil by demanding cash from them.

She admitted breaching bail conditions not to approach Mr O’Neil by doing so on November 15 and again five days later but denied the rest of the charges.

Depute fiscal Eilidh Robertson told the court she expected O’Neil’s trial to last two days and the case was continued until March 30.