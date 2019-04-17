Hit or miss? The Tele’s verdict on the 11 signings made by Jim McIntyre to keep Dundee up

Dundee’s season is swiftly heading into do-or-die territory with five matches left to save their Premiership skins.

Manager Jim McIntyre was brought in in October to get the Dark Blues out of trouble and made a raft of changes to the squad in January.

A massive 11 new faces came into Dens Park during that month, some to more effect than others.

Today the Tele takes a look at how the new faces have fared so far – and what they might need to improve on to keep the Dark Blues up.

Craig Curran: Apps 13.

When he made the short trip over the road from Dundee United, the Englishman was well known to the manager from a successful spell together at Ross County. Curran has brought energy to the attack but has failed to find the back of the net. 5/10.

Andrew Davies: Apps 0.

Like Curran, the veteran served Jim McIntyre well up at County but his time so far at Dens has been a disaster, albeit through no fault of his own. A broken foot suffered in a closed-door game at St Johnstone days after he signed up from Hartlepool has ruled him out until next season. No mark.

Andy Dales: Apps 12.

The winger was brought in on loan from Scunthorpe and looked exciting in his first few appearances. His form has faded since then and he’s been on the bench a lot for recent games. 6/10.

Seny Dieng: Apps 14.

The 24-year-old Swiss-born Queens Park Rangers reserve goalie has turned in some solid performances and pulled off a few outstanding saves. There have also been a couple of costly errors but overall Dieng has done well. 7/10.

Andreas Hadenius: Apps 3.

The Swede, who is on loan from Norrkoping, can play at the back or in a defensive midfield role. He looked comfortable when he first came in, but has not played since the win at Livingston in February and that’s disappointing. 4/10.

James Horsfield: Apps 9.

The former Manchester City kid, another on loan from Scunthorpe, has generally been a steady presence at right-back. He had a nightmare in the defeat at St Johnstone a couple of weeks back and was promptly dropped. 6/10.

Ryan McGowan: Apps 10.

The former Hearts and Dundee United man has been one of the pluses since he joined on loan from Bradford. As you would expect from a man with 20 caps for Australia, he’s been an assured presence at the back. 8/10.

Andrew Nelson: Apps 9.

The other big success among the new arrivals, Nelson has struck four goals and looked a real find but he has been hampered by injuries. 8/10.

John O’Sullivan: Apps 8.

On loan from Blackpool, the winger took a bit of time to get match fit. He’s been a starter in recent weeks and added strength down the right flank. 6/10.

Ethan Robson: Apps 8.

Another of the loan contingent, the young midfielder is very highly regarded by permanent employers Sunderland. Covers a lot of ground in the middle of the park but his form has been up and down. 5/10.

Martin Woods: Apps 21.

The veteran midfielder, another McIntyre old boy from Ross County, was the first of the new arrivals back in October. He helped steady the ship in the middle of the park but like so many others has struggled recently. 6/10.

Scott Wright: Apps 8.

The Aberdeen winger’s temporary stay at Dens started with a bang when he scored on his debut at Hamilton. He then grabbed a spectacular winner at Livingston a few games later. Wright is another, though, whose form has faded over the past month or so. 6/10.