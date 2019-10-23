Hit BBC show Click LIVE all set for bow at V&A Dundee next month

One small step for the BBC is set to be one giant leap for Dundee.

The broadcaster is bringing a spectacular space age show, Click LIVE, to the city’s V&A museum and giving a once in a lifetime chance to see up close the NASA space rovers destined for digging on Mars.

Presenter Lara Lewington is counting down the days for what promises to be a unique occasion.

She said: “We have used the people from NASA for a live show in London and they were absolutely brilliant.

“There will be future space robots and the Mars rover.

“They are brilliant in the flesh and we are all really looking forward to this. It’s exciting.

“You can show people this on television, but when you show it live and see the audience reaction it’s great.”

Producer Nick Kwek, originally from the outskirts of Glenrothes, said: “I have been in the V&A to help set things up and it’s an awesome building.

“There will be hundreds of people there for this, including schoolkids who absolutely love these shows.

“The future space rovers we have on the show will dig deep into Mars and see if there is any ice below the surface.

“People will see them first hand and see them perform some stunts, so it’s a fun show.

“They will get to see the technical stuff and get their hands on other stuff and engage with it.”

ATTENTION GEEKS EVERYWHERE! Click LIVE in Dundee is happening next month! See @spenley and @LaraLewington IRL!

Get your hot tickets here: https://t.co/UeIuWrhsih See you there!! — BBC Click (@BBCClick) October 19, 2019

Lara added: “There used to be a show called Tomorrow’s World which showed inventions and future things. We are now today’s world and this will be about the intelligence of the future.

“And with a live show the audience gives it that special energy.”

Series editor Simon Hancock outlined more of the programme and said: “It will also be about how we interact with intelligence in the future and even the next generation of humans.

“Dundee is also a great location for us because of its heritage in video games and that is something we are looking to showcase with a few special guests.”

Click hosts Spencer Kelly and Lara will take the audience on a whistle stop tour of the world of technology featuring guests from NASA, Hyundai – from South Korea – plus representatives from Abertay University.

Producer Nick added: “As a city famed for jute, jam, journalism and now joysticks, Dundee is the ideal location for the show.

“It will cast a spotlight on the city and Scotland for its esteemed reputation for invention and innovation.

“And the V&A is the natural home for Click LIVE, with its upcoming exhibition ‘Hello, Robot’ exploring the relationship between man and machine.

© Supplied

“Speaking as a Fife Ambassador, this is a really exciting opportunity to show off the often overlooked local talent of Scotland.

“And it also highlights how much of a role technology has played and continues to play in our everyday lives, and how embracing tech is positioning Scotland on the global stage.”

The weekly technology programme is being recorded on November 19 and will be broadcast on BBC One, News and World, and iPlayer.

Apply for free tickets at bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/click_live_19nov19.