Hit-and-run probe after teenage girl found injured on Dundee road

Police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl was found injured on a Dundee road on Sunday evening.

The 15-year-old was found near to a bus stop at Adamson Court at around 8.10pm.

Officers are investigating the possibility that she was knocked down by a vehicle.

The teen was crossing the road after she got off a bus, before sustaining “minor” injuries in the incident.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Police have said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, although one line of inquiry is that she may have been knocked down by a vehicle.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have any information or dash-cam footage to get in touch with police via 101.”