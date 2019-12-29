Hit-and-run driver spoils Christmas for Arbroath family days after man loses job

A young father who lost his job just before Christmas has suffered further misery after his car was badly damaged by a hit and run driver.

Forrest Haxton was among more than 100 agency workers laid off by Dover Fueling Solutions two weeks ago. Now he’s counting the cost of the damage caused by a driver who smashed into his BMW 320 before driving off.

The accident happened sometime overnight between Christmas Day evening and Boxing Day morning. Forrest said he was visiting his partner Jordan Hammond’s parents’ home in Arbroath when his car broke down.

He thought the car was safely parked at the side of East Muirlands Road, only to discover on December 26 that an unknown driver had crashed into the rear of the vehicle and fled without leaving any contact details.

Forrest, 22, who has a 14-month-old son, also called Forrest, said: “My car is quite a mess.

“The garage has come to take it away to have a look at it but I reckon it’s going to cost somewhere in the region of £400 to £500 to repair.

“Having just lost my job, along with some holiday pay I’ve not yet received, this is a real worry for me.

“All in all this added disaster has made for a pretty bleak Christmas for me, my partner and my son.”

Forrest said that a wing mirror found at the scene of the collision might provide a useful clue in tracking down the driver.

© DC Thomson

He said: “The wing mirror is from a black Corsa, so that narrow down who has hit me and hopefully will help the police to trace who did this.

“I would also hope that someone has a pang of conscience and owns up to what they did.

“Either that maybe someone else will read this and see the car and report what they have seen.

“It’s really awful that someone could do this and not even leave a note behind admitting what has happened.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said the force was aware of the matter and inquiries were continuing.