Man left with broken ribs and leg after apparent hit-and-run in Arbroath

Police have launched an appeal after a man was struck by a car in Arbroath in an apparent hit-and-run.

The incident happened on Saturday night and police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what took place.

It is understood the victim suffered broken ribs and a suspected broken leg.

However, police described his injuries as “minor”.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic crash on Grange Road, Arbroath, where a 33-year-old man was struck by a car around 9.50pm on Saturday July 4.

“The victim sustained minor injuries.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4097 of July 4.

Alternatively, call Crime-stoppers on 0800 555 111.