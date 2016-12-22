History brought to life at Verdant

Verdant Works is a vibrant slice of social history, a vivid glimpse into the lives of the ordinary people who made Dundee a manufacturing powerhouse.

Within the majestic mill buildings, the roar and clatter of looms thundered for generations.

Now, most are flats or commercial properties and one, Meadow Mill, is a thriving artisan commune.

Evidence of what they once were has disappeared — and that’s why Verdant Works is so important.

It was built for merchant and flax spinner David Lindsay in 1833 and at that time it was at the edge of the city, hence the “verdant” fields all around.

By 1864, the Verdant Works ran three steam engines driving 70 power looms and 2,800 spindles.

Something like 500 people were employed there, making Verdant one of the top 20 employers in the city at the height of the Victorian times.

Dundee was the jute capital of the world — hence the nickname “juteopolis” — processing more than one million bales of jute every year by 1900.

During the 60 years from 1841 to 1901, the population tripled and the city has actually dropped in numbers since.

At the height of the Victorian era, over 50,000 city inhabitants were working in more than 100 jute mills, with more working in mills for linen.

Deaths were not uncommon and to this day, you’ll meet ex-mill workers with the odd finger-tip missing — or worse.

But you have to view this against the backdrop of life being tough for all the ordinary folk back then.

In 1863 the life expectancy of a man in Dundee was 33.

Twenty years later, a fifth of the mill workforce was under 15 and, in 1904, half the Dundonians who volunteered for the army were refused because they weren’t fit enough. Jute was shipped to Dundee from the Indian sub-continent and woven into an endless range of commodities which the Empire needed — sacks for grain, covers for the pioneer wagons which trekked across the American prairies, ropes for mighty warships and so much more.

It was as far back as 1900 that Calcutta began to out-strip Dundee in terms of manufacturing and it was this shift that spelled doom for Verdant as a business.

By the start of the 1990s, the mill had been closed for some time and it was in a sorry state — derelict, a mere shell and something of an eyesore. But, with their eyes on saving a priceless piece of heritage, Dundee Heritage Trust purchased Verdant Works and devoted six years to restoring the facility.

It was a labour of love. Fascinating original features were discovered and others were saved in the process.

As far as humanly possible, historic materials and time-honoured construction techniques were used to restore the building. The drawing frames, roving machines, spinning frames, spool winders and weaving looms you see are not reproductions — they’re the real deal. After being moved from actual mills, they were used for many more years to train textile students until demand fell away.

The result of all this effort and endeavour is an award-winning museum which has something rather special — the history is alive.

At Verdant Works you can meet mill workers, the folk who actually operated the machines and lived the life and toiled amidst those deafening, dangerous machines. They make it come alive again.