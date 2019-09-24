Historical Dundee organisation donates £1,000 to Tayside kids’ charity

A charity that helps youngsters in Dundee and Perth has received £1,000 from one of Dundee’s oldest organisations.

Help for Kids, which supports children from birth up to 18, was given the donation from the Weaver Incorporation of Dundee, one of the historical nine trades of Dundee.

The money was raised through the Weavers’ annual concert where local Scottish singer Sheena Wellington performed.

Deacon of the Incorporation John Fyffe said: “We have an annual charity concert. This year it was in St Luke’s Queen Street Church, in Broughty Ferry.

That raised £4,100. The church was packed, there were 350 people there.”

The money from the concert was split between Help for Kids and other local charities, with the remainder going to the group’s own charitable project.

Hannah Kemlo, charity co-ordinator for Help for Kids, said: “We are very grateful to Sandra Thompson and Deacon John Fyffe from the Weaver Incorporation of Dundee for their generous donation.

“This will help so many families in Dundee and Perth.”