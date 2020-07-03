Historic waterfront landmark could be turned into flats

An abandoned Dundee building could soon recapture its former glory if plans are approved to turn it into luxury flats.

Alicydon Ltd has submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council to transform Custom House on Dock Street into 20 new one, two and three bedroom flats.

The application also proposes building a new block alongside Custom House with a further 29 flats.

Custom House is an A-listed building on Dock Street, built in a neo-classical style in the 1840s, and was previously the base of Dundee Port Authority.

However, the building has largely lain empty since 2008.

Over the years of neglect, some internal parts of the building have been damaged, with water leaking onto some of the plaster ceilings and cornice work.

Previously, Apex Hotel had proposed to transform the building into a hotel, but this plan was dropped so the company could concentrate on its existing hotel, which is located at nearby City Quay.

Following this decision, the building was bought to Alicydon in January this year and the developers are now keen to keep some of the building’s historical features in the transformation.

As well as keeping the main entrance and vestibule area, some of the original walls will be kept along with the internal staircase, which Historic Environment Scotland has said is the most important feature of the building.

And outside the building, remnants of the granite Calcutta Lane and its railway tracks will be retained and reused as a design feature.

In its design statement, the developers said: “Our approach to the design of this project is based on the architectural and historical context in which the building was designed, the history of the city of Dundee, its industry, its cultural development, its waterfront and harbourside, and the architectural legacy this historical era has left.

“Our design approach is not nostalgic or regressive, it is firmly rooted in our belief that we can learn from our past, if we understand it.”

The developers say any features they are not able to retain in the transformation will be gifted to local historical societies.