The vandals also left bibles and other books strewn across the floor at Blackford Parish Church and attempted to force open a safe.

Minister Mair Perkins had to turn away worshippers when they arrived for morning service yesterday after discovering the damage.

Police said the cost to repair the building is substantial and locals fear it may take months to repair the church so it can hold services again.

Rev Matthew Ross of Action of Churches Together in Scotland tweeted: “Please pray for all at Blackford Parish Church. The building has been damaged by vandals.”

Local councillor Anne Gaunt said: “This is very sad news. My friend is a member of the congregation and she called me about it this morning.

“She said they couldn’t get inside because the police investigation was under way.

“It’s just really shocking. We don’t have a big problem with vandalism in this area, so it makes incidents like this even more upsetting.”

Ms Perkins said: “The police are investigating now, so I don’t want to say too much more at this stage.

“We’re still trying to work out what happened.”

Church elder Willie McLaren said: “It seems they attempted to break in to the safe but didn’t manage to get in.

“The pulpit was pushed over and damaged and the christening font was broken.

“The minister was in tears when people turned up to attend the service. We usually get 30 to 40 folk every week.”

Mr McLaren added: “We’re told it’ll be two or three months before we’ll be able to use the church again.”

The parish church dates back to 1859. It was built to replace the town’s Old Church.

The building is known for its spectacular stained glass windows, which are dedicated to Boer War soldier George Ramsay McGibbon.

The church celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2009 and a yew tree was planted in the grounds to commemorate the milestone.