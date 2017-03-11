It was the scene of a world record in 1977 — but now one of Dundee’s iconic sporting venues has bitten the dust.

The demolition of Menzieshill High School is under way, with the venue’s famous swimming pool among the first parts to disappear.

Heavy machinery has torn down one side of the building, revealing parts of its interior, including signs warning people against diving into the shallow end and a basketball hoop in the nearby gym.

The school closed last summer, with its pupils moving to Harris Academy.

Speculation has mounted among locals that a housing development could be set to spring up on the site.

However, the city council — which is paying for the demolition — says its future remains unclear.

A spokesman told the Tele: “No decisions have been made about the site.”

Regarding the building’s future, former head boy Jon Vaughan, 22, said: “It should be replaced with something other than housing.

“We don’t think housing would be an appropriate replacement for a building that was the heart of the community.

“Possibly a playpark, or something with the Water Tower included. When you thought of Menzieshill, you thought of the school and the tower, so maybe future use should use the tower.”

The school’s pool was the scene of a world record in December 1977 when its swimming team swam 100 miles in 23 hours.

The contentious decision to close the venue came in June 2015, despite 14 councillors opposing the plan.

There was also local opposition to the school being closed and a campaign was led to try to convince those in authority to make a U-turn on the move.

Some residents took to social media to express their sorrow at seeing the building being pulled down.

One member of the campaign to save the school said: “So sad to see the heart of our community pulled down. I worked there for 17 years.

“Menzieshill High School was one of the first Dundee schools to open its doors to the integration of pupils with disabilities and was an enormous success.”

The Rev Bob Mallinson, a prominent member of the Menzieshill community who led the Save Menzieshill High School campaign, admitted he was sad to see the school being torn down. He added: “It’s obviously very disappointing but that’s just the reality of the situation.”

Opened in 1971, Menzieshill High was one of Dundee’s first comprehensive schools.

The Yarrow Terrace building educated more than 90,000 pupils during its 45-year history.

Bathgate demolition company Dem Master Demolition Ltd was awarded the £547,431 contract last year to knock the building down.