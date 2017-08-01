Lochee could host a new High Street clock before the end of the year, the Tele can reveal.

A timepiece once stood at the bottom of the street but was removed about eight years ago. Its whereabouts then became unknown.

In a Freedom of Information request, the Tele asked Dundee City Council for details of the clock’s condition and whether it would ever return to the area.

The local authority responded to confirm for the first time that the clock was damaged — which has long been rumoured — but that a new clock will be installed on the High Street later this year along with a new war memorial.

In a statement, the council said it has discussed the installation of a new clock with the Lochee Community Regeneration Forum.

In its response, the council said: “The dials of the clock have sustained damage. It is not possible to confirm whether the damage occurred during removal or in transit to storage.

“The storage of the clock has not incurred costs and no works have been undertaken on the clock.

“The city council has had extensive discussions with Lochee Community Regeneration Forum, which highlighted that the installation of a High Street clock was considered a community priority.

“The forum also highlighted that the High Street did not have a war memorial, and this was also a community priority. As a result of the two identified community aspirations, a project is being progressed to incorporate a war memorial with a new clock on Lochee High Street.

“Detailed discussions with the Lochee Community Regeneration Forum have formed a preferred design solution, which is proposed to be in a similar location to the previous clock that was removed.

“The scheme is currently being finalised and it is anticipated that works will commence in late 2017.”

Jayne Kelly, of the Save Our High Street group in Lochee, said: “It’s excellent news and we can’t wait for a clock to return. We didn’t know about the war memorial plan, but I think that would be welcomed too.

“In terms of the damage, we always thought it had been dropped.”