Historic Dundee street to see improvements for pedestrians

Work to create easier and safer access for pedestrians to one of Dundee’s most historic thoroughfares is set to get under way next week.

The pavement on the west side of Hilltown, between Kinghorne Street and Constitution Road, will be temporarily widened and new dropped kerbs added, making it easier to cross.

The work is part of the ongoing Scottish Government Spaces For People programme which promotes active travel in towns and cities by creating more space for more people to walk or cycle instead of driving or using public transport.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “These plans have come out of considerable work and community engagement to find out what residents and local businesses want.

“The design responds to concerns about pedestrian bottlenecks on narrow pavements, lack of room to queue outside the more popular businesses and fears about loss of parking expressed by traders.”

Where the work will take place

Work will begin on May 17 to widen the west footway on Hilltown by around a metre, removing one lane of southbound (downhill) traffic.

Access will be maintained to the shops and premises on the west side of the road and the traffic will continue to flow while work is going on.

As part of the Spaces for People programme, the UNESCO City of Design Dundee team hosted a series of public workshops online which influenced the final scheme.

As well as creating more space for pedestrians the new temporary lay out maintains parking bays outside shops and at the “pergolas”.

The £80,000 project, which will be undertaken in phases, is expected to be completed by the middle of June.

Speed restrictions made permanent

News that work on the latest programme is about to start come just days after Dundee City Council decided it would make temporary speed restrictions, introduced during lockdown to promote active travel, permanent.

Councillors agreed to keep the extensive network of 20mph zones introduced through the Spaces for People programme in 2020

The latest work is being funded by Scottish Government and managed by Sustrans Scotland which will provide a temporary infrastructure allowing the public more accessible alternatives to vehicle travel while maintaining physical distancing during the transition out of lockdown.